Communications Minister defends NBN rollout’s ability to service Aussies

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has affirmed he is “very confident” the NBN will be able to service the needs of Australians.

“We’ve got now almost 8 million premises connected to the NBN,” Mr Fletcher said on 4BC Breakfast.

But the ABC reports only approximately 1.5 million have a full-fibre connection, with the remained left using part-fibre links, repurposed old cables, wireless or satellite.

“Where the NBN particularly focuses on is getting them the connection to individual homes,” he continued.

“Around two-thirds of people are now taking 50 megabits per second or 100 megabits per second speed.”

Mr Fletcher added the more than $50 billion infrastructure is now making profit

“It was always the plan that in due course it would start to be … paid back.

“[It’s] starting to come to a more stable state financially.”

