Commonwealth Bank considers credit card repayment deferrals

4 hours ago
Brooke Corte
The Commonwealth Bank is prepared to allow financially distressed customers to defer their credit card repayments.

Mark Jones is in charge of the bank’s Customer Service network and tells Brooke Corte that requests will be considered on a “case by case basis.”

“We want customers to know we’re here to help, we’d like them to talk to us so we can understand their situation,” Mr Jones said.

The Bank is being bombarded with nine times the normal number of phone calls and branch visits from customers who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Jones says it’s time for Australia’s oldest and largest bank to step up.

“We’re here to help our customers, we’re here to help Australia,” he said.

