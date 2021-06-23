4BC
Commbank ‘urgently’ scrambling to resolve service outages

5 hours ago
National Nine News
The Commonwealth Bank is “urgently investigating” how to resolve issues affecting a number of banking services impacting customers. 

Merchant terminals, the Commbank app and Netbank are all experiencing outages.

Commbank first acknowledged the outages more than an hour ago and says an update will be provided shortly.

 

National Nine News
AustraliaBusinessNews
