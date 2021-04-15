4BC
Comedian’s political jab generates ‘pathetic’ social media pile-on

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Comedian’s political jab generates ‘pathetic’ social media pile-on

Mark Levy has called out both sides of a warped social media trolling event involving the Prime Minister and his wife.

Magda Szubanski sparked the controversy when she criticised a photo of Jenny Morrison as being like something out of The Handmaid’s Tale.

On A Current Affair, the comedian defended her comment, arguing Ms Morrison’s beliefs as a public figure should be questioned, but Mark Levy “doesn’t buy” her rationale.

“I didn’t think it was worth talking about, because I’ve been trolled on social media and I just think it’s pathetic,” he said.

“With all due respect to Ms Szubanski, I couldn’t care less what the values of Jenny Morrison are.

“The Prime Minister of Australia, I care about what his values are, not his wife’s.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Image: A Current Affair

Ray Hadley
