Comedian Mel Buttle comes clean: Did the Queen ‘slip’ her a $20?

Comedian Mel Buttle has come clean on a number of ‘celebrity’ donors to her Dry July fundraiser.

Buttle has raised more than $1000 in her Dry July stint so far, despite being just six days in.

Credit lies partly with her generous ‘celebrity donors’, some of whom go by the names ‘Leo Di Caprio’, ‘Isla Fisher’, and ‘The Queen’.

Sofie Formica: “You were very clever and you had all sorts of famous people donate to you for your Dry July fundraising efforts.” Mel Buttle: “Yes, this really got out of hand. Well, look, I can’t prove if it is or it isn’t… “Someone donated as Gordon Ramsay, then all these other people started jumping in and trying to up the ante. “And it got up to the point where the Queen slipped me a lobster.”

Press PLAY below to hear the humorous interview in full

You can support Buttle’s Dry July fundraiser (and investigate her donor list) HERE