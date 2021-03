Bob Downe will be coming to Brisbane in May for his Viva Bob Vegas show.

It’s an old school show and he told Olympia Kwitowski he has “bursting with gags” since the pandemic.

“I think the best way to describe it is sweet FA,” he joked.

“All I can say is thank God for JobKeeper, JobSeeker, JobCleaner…”

