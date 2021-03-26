4BC
Come From Away: The new musical in Brisbane telling a truly remarkable story

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane is being treated to a musical about an incredible true story based in a tiny town after the September 11 attacks.

Come From Away opens tonight in the Lyric Theatre at QPAC.

It’s received widespread acclaim worldwide and is set in the week following the New York attacks and tells a true story of what happened when thousands of plane passengers were stranded in a small town called Gander in Newfoundland, Canada.

It was the first time in history American air space was closed.

39 planes, with 7000 passengers in Gander.

Simon Maiden plays Oz Fudge, and said it was a wonderful story.

“The people of Gander didn’t; sleep for 5 days basically and looked after all of these people when really no one knew was going to happen in the world, and opened their homes, their hearts and took care of them,” he said.

“It’s a remarkable true story.”

He said after performing in Melbourne it was “chilling” to hear the live audience.

“We suddenly realised we are some of the most fortunate people in our industry in the world who were allowed to do it, West End is shut down, Broadway is still shut down.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

 

