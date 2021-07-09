Coles ‘turn the screws on battling butchers’ with mass retrenchments

The Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union (AMIEU) is preparing to meet with the Coles board over a decision to let go of hundreds of butchers.

All senior butchering staff across Australia will go, with meat to arrive prepackaged and shelved by regular fillers.

AMIEU Acting Federal Secretary Matt Journeaux told Ray Hadley he’s received correspondence from Coles indicating butchery staff will be given redeployment options, or retrenched in certain circumstances.

“My members are absolutely devastated about this news; some of these people have worked with Coles for 30 and 40 years, Ray.

“It’s a real kick in the guts.”

Ray called out the double standard after Coles posted COVID-inflated profits.

“In the middle of a pandemic when one of the few businesses making a quid is a supermarket, it’s a bit rich isn’t it, to turn the screws on battling butchers?

“What sort of bastardry is that?”

Tender Gourmet Butchery’s Adam Stratton, 2GB sponsor, told Deborah Knight the move will benefit independent butchers.

