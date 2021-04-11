Coffee King pushes idea for new government role

Queensland’s Coffee King, Phil Di Bella, is calling for a new advisory role to be introduced for the Palaszczuk government.

Mr Di Bella says Queensland needs a Chief Commercial Officer to complement Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s decisions around health responses.

“The data shows she’s done a good job when it comes to health but yet there’s a seat on the bus missing, that’s nonexistent,” he told Neil Breen.

“You can’t tell the restaurant that at 5pm we’re closing and no one’s allowed.

“That’s where the Chief Commercial Officer … could sit alongside of the [Chief Health Officer] and go ‘right, from a medical point of view, you’re suggesting this, from a commercial point of view, this is how we should roll it out’.”

Image: Glenn Hunt / Brisbane Times