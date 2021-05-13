Coalition ‘rogue’ crosses floor in ‘act of defiance’ against government

Two Queensland Coalition senators voted against their party in a motion calling for the government to bring home Australians stranded in India.

“Matt Canavan, he’s a rogue, and Gerard Rennick, in an act of defiance against their own government’s policy, crossed the floor to vote on part of a Labor motion,” Neil Breen said.

“It’s not really the done thing, is it?”

Senator Canavan has previously opposed the government’s policies, having opposed the suspension of repatriation flights in a Tweet on May 3.

We should be helping Aussies in India return not jailing them. Let's fix our quarantine system rather than leave our fellow Australians stranded. — Matthew Canavan (@mattjcan) May 2, 2021

The motion passed with a majority of 28 to 23 despite India repatriation flights resuming tomorrow.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images