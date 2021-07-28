4BC
Coach Bellamy’s new contract forces Storm to consider massive legacy

4 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
melbourne stormNRL
While NRL coach Craig Bellamy has turned down offers from Brisbane and Cronulla to remain with the Melbourne Storm, he could step down from his role as head coach as soon as 2023.

Bellamy will make an annual decision on whether he remains as head coach, or move into a part-time director of coaching and commercial role.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski told Peter Psaltis while the club’s thrilled to have him stay on board, it’ll soon be time to consider his successor.

“I’ve got no doubt that when the time comes and Craig decides that he’s ready to take a step back … he’ll play a really important and significant role in ensuring that whoever it is that succeeds him has all the right resources, and all the right training, and all the right mentorship from him and other coaches.

“A big part of any successful succession plan comes down to the individuals and the egos within that and Craig’s always been a team-first coach.

“That’ll be a big part of his legacy now.”

Peter Psaltis
NewsRugby LeagueSports
