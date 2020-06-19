Clubs will ‘repay loyalty’ to their fans says interim NRL CEO

The NRL has negotiated with state and federal governments to bring crowds back to matches as of round eight.

Interim NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told James Willis even suburban grounds will be permitted to fill up to 25 per cent of their capacity.

“It’s fantastic news for fans. It’s also great news for the clubs.

“Being able to play at home is obviously a big plus for the clubs and players as well.”

Each club and venue will have a customised plan to keep the ticketing system fair and equitable, prioritising members first.

“The NRL [is] united around around rewarding and thanking loyal members for sticking by us.

“We want to repay that loyalty.”

Image: National Nine News