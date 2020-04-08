Clint Gutherson ready to do ‘whatever it takes to get back on the field’

The NRL’s proposed 15-game season has raised questions around the points system and could see teams losing points from the first two rounds.

Parramatta Eels Captain Clint Gutherson tells Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s itching to get back on the field.

“You’re hearing different things every day, but whatever it takes to get back on the field we got to do and start playing footy again. Everyone’s a bit lost without it.

“I’d definitely love four points going into it, but we just got to see what happens.”

