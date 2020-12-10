Climate activists stage peak hour protest for the second time this week

A group of protesters have gathered for a climate change protest in Brisbane’s CBD.

It comes after two Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a blockade in the city on Monday, blocking traffic for over two hours.

Nine News reporter Jordan Fabris crossed to Scott Emerson as the protesters moved through Eagle Street and said it appeared there had been a number of arrests.

“It certainly escalated quite dramatically.”

He said it was “absolute chaos” and traffic was being impacted.

He said there was a large police presence.

Traffic is being impacted.

For the second time this week, Extinction Rebellion has the city at a standstill. Roughly 100 protestors sitting at the intersection of Edward & Queen streets. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/HLnzykN67O — Jordan Fabris (@JordanFabris9) December 10, 2020



Click PLAY below to hear the latest

RELATED