4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Climate activists stage peak hour protest for the second time this week

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Climate ChangeExtinction Rebellion
Article image for Climate activists stage peak hour protest for the second time this week

A group of protesters have gathered for a climate change protest in Brisbane’s CBD.

It comes after two Extinction Rebellion protesters staged a blockade in the city on Monday, blocking traffic for over two hours.

Nine News reporter Jordan Fabris crossed to Scott Emerson as the protesters moved through Eagle Street and said it appeared there had been a number of arrests.

“It certainly escalated quite dramatically.”

He said it was “absolute chaos” and traffic was being impacted.

He said there was a large police presence.

Traffic is being impacted.


Click PLAY below to hear the latest

RELATED

‘Just clean them up!’: Ray Hadley condemns response to Extinction Rebellion stunt

 

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873