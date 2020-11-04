‘Clean sweep’ coach backs Maroons with Origin ’95 rallying cry
Former Maroons coach Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has weighed in on Queensland’s chances ahead of Origin I.
He told Scott Emerson the 2020 squad are certainly in with a chance of repeating the clean sweep he helmed more than two decades ago.
“This is not a bad-looking side.
“Daly Cherry-Evans is an outstanding leader and captain now, and Cameron Munster is just an out-and-out star.
“I don’t think we’re legless!”
Fatty echoed his goosebump-inducing rallying cry from before that unlikely victory in 1995.
“You’ve just got to believe, Scott!”
Image: Nine News