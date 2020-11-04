4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Clean sweep’ coach backs Maroons with Origin ’95 rallying cry

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
PAUL VAUTINQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredState of Origin
Article image for ‘Clean sweep’ coach backs Maroons with Origin ’95 rallying cry

Former Maroons coach Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin has weighed in on Queensland’s chances ahead of Origin I.

He told Scott Emerson the 2020 squad are certainly in with a chance of repeating the clean sweep he helmed more than two decades ago.

“This is not a bad-looking side.

“Daly Cherry-Evans is an outstanding leader and captain now, and Cameron Munster is just an out-and-out star.

“I don’t think we’re legless!”

Fatty echoed his goosebump-inducing rallying cry from before that unlikely victory in 1995.

“You’ve just got to believe, Scott!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873