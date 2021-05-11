Classroom invasion: Rural principal reveals horrific details of mice plague

A principal in regional NSW has shared horrific details of the effect the mice plague has had on the community.

Regional NSW had hoped the mice plague had eased with recent rains but a second wave has emerged.

Trundle Central School Principal John Southon told Ray Hadley about 100 mice invade the classrooms each day.

“Our new air conditioners, a lot of them will have to be replaced because they’ve gone inside and chewed all the installation, all the wires.

“My office lady, she’s changing her sheets every second night because they’re getting in bed with her at night.”

He told Ray it’s had an impact on the mental health of the community.

“One just went right across my school desk here while I’m talking to you.”

