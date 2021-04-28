Chris Walker says the ‘sky’s the limit’ for nephew Sam Walker

Former NRL star Chris Walker says he’s very proud of his nephew Sam Walker after a stellar performance on the weekend.

Walker, who is walking from Cairns to the Gold Coast for various charities, spoke to Peter Psaltis from the road on Tuesday night’s Wide World of Sports.

“A little bit tired, a little bit weary!

“About 64 days to go.”

He’s averaging roughly 30 kilometres a day, with a few rest days in between.

He also said he was very proud of his nephew Sam, fast becoming a teen sensation.

“Mate, I am claiming him as my son!

“He is on another level, that kid. At 18 years of age, I know a sound like a proud uncle, but very proud of the way he is going, it’s only his fourth game.

“The sky’s the limit.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images