Chris Smith goes in to bat for the ‘economically downtrodden’

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
State and territory premiers are being accused of acting in their own political interests as border closures continue to have devastating personal and economic impacts.

At today’s National Cabinet, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged the premiers to agree upon a definition for COVID-19 hotspots which would allow the lifting of some borders.

Chris Smith expressed his concerns for the businesses – especially tourist operators – who will be unable to bounce back when borders reopen.

He told Scott Emerson it would be a “no-brainer” for WA, SA, the NT and Queensland to open up to each other at a minimum.

“We’re just seeing hospital photos, and pictures of people who are sick.

“That’s not all that matters: what matters are the people who are economically downtrodden at the moment because we won’t open borders.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Scott businesses are desperately clarity from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

A roadmap explaining how COVID-19 cases will result in certain restrictions is essential, he said.

“At the moment it seems very un-transparent for us.

“That’s what is most frustrating for businesses.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
BusinessNewsQLD
