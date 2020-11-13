Chris Smith fears war crime investigation ‘a gift horse’ for ISIS

Chris Smith has shared his greatest concern around the release of a report into alleged war crimes committed by Australian soldiers.

A redacted copy of the Inspector General’s report will be made public on Thursday next week.

“We’re all bracing for the worst,” Chris told Scott Emerson.

“Australians are so incredibly proud of what the SAS forces have done in recent history.

“What I worry about is the exposure of a report like this … will present the likes of ISIS and all other terror groups around the world with proof and ammunition about how the infidels treat the Muslim world so badly.

“I fear that this is a gift horse.”

