Chris Smith calls out ‘nervous Nellies’ pushing to jump the vaccine queue

As the US and UK continue rollout of their COVID-19 vaccines, some have called to accelerate domestic rollout ahead of the timetabled start in March.

Chris Smith accused Labor leader Anthony Albanese of leading a push to “jump the international queue” for political reasons, despite Australia’s relative fortune in suppressing COVID-19.

“A small spike in cases pre-Christmas brought the nervous Nellies out of the woodwork.

“All of a sudden a section of the mob wanted the vaccine now.

“Where’s [Anthony Albanese’s] care for third world nations who have no reasonable chance of controlling the spread of the virus? What about their critical needs first?”

