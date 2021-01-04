4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Chris Smith calls out ‘nervous..

Chris Smith calls out ‘nervous Nellies’ pushing to jump the vaccine queue

13 hours ago
Chris Smith
Anthony Albanesecovid-19vaccine
Article image for Chris Smith calls out ‘nervous Nellies’ pushing to jump the vaccine queue

As the US and UK continue rollout of their COVID-19 vaccines, some have called to accelerate domestic rollout ahead of the timetabled start in March.

Chris Smith accused Labor leader Anthony Albanese of leading a push to “jump the international queue” for political reasons, despite Australia’s relative fortune in suppressing COVID-19.

“A small spike in cases pre-Christmas brought the nervous Nellies out of the woodwork.

“All of a sudden a section of the mob wanted the vaccine now.

“Where’s [Anthony Albanese’s] care for third world nations who have no reasonable chance of controlling the spread of the virus? What about their critical needs first?”

Click PLAY below to hear Chris’ comments in full

Image: Getty

Chris Smith
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873