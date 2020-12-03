Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper vows to keep up his political aspirations

Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper has vowed to run in the Rockhampton by-election after legislation was rushed through parliament stopping him from becoming the ‘accidental’ mayor.

Mr Hooper, an anti-coal activist known to locals as ‘Pineapple’, won 31 per cent of the vote.

His predecessor stepped down, leaving the position vacant.

He told Scott Emerson he wasn’t concerned about the last minute amendment to the electoral act.

“[I’m] not really worried about that, we are going to go the election anyway.”

He said he doesn’t fit the mould of a typical mayor which is why he was being pushed out and he “upset the game”.

