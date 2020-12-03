4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper vows to keep up his political aspirations

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
chris hooperrockhampton
Article image for Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper vows to keep up his political aspirations

Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper has vowed to run in the Rockhampton by-election after legislation was rushed through parliament stopping him from becoming the ‘accidental’ mayor.

Mr Hooper, an anti-coal activist known to locals as ‘Pineapple’, won 31 per cent of the vote.

His predecessor stepped down, leaving the position vacant.

He told Scott Emerson he wasn’t concerned about the last minute amendment to the electoral act.

“[I’m] not really worried about that, we are going to go the election anyway.”

He said he doesn’t fit the mould of a typical mayor which is why he was being pushed out and he “upset the game”.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

Mayor ‘Pineapple’ ruled out of Rocky by Annastacia Palaszczuk

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873