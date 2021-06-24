Choppy unleashes on Maroons side after Origin ‘bludge’

Chris ‘Choppy’ Close has unloaded a dressing-down on the Maroons team after being “absolutely disappointed” by their showing in Townsville.

“I just thought that they didn’t give what they should’ve given to represent the state of Queensland,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“They forgot that Origin is another level from club football.

“It’s okay to have a bludge in club football, you know, no one really gives a rat’s arse what the outcome is.”

Choppy said the team needs to remember who they’re representing as they run out onto the field this Sunday.

“Every man, woman and child that lives in this state, dog, cat, bird and fish, they’re all Queenslanders.

“We don’t care if they don’t win, as long as they give everything they have and they didn’t do that in Game 1.”

Image: Nine News