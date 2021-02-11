Chinese interference ‘not a major problem’ for WHO, investigator claims

An Australian member of the World Health Organisation’s Wuhan investigative team has played down the impacts of Chinese government secrecy in their report’s findings.

Westmead Hospital microbiologist Professor Dominic Dwyer told Deborah Knight political pressure was “not a major problem” in obtaining evidence, but played a role in the “interpretation” of the data in China and beyond.

“[Wuhan] is ground zero for the outbreak, no question.

“Whether it’s ground zero for the virus is still to be determined, and those sorts of investigations actually can take years to sort out.

“Certainly there was a lot of material released because of this investigation, so that in itself is really good.”

Image: Getty