China’s wine sanctions will hurt them more than us, Trade Minister says

China is planning to enforce massive tariffs on the Australian wine industry amid crumbling relations between the two countries.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced the anti-dumping duties will range from 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent, which could double or triple the cost of Australian wine.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Scott Emerson the decision is unjustified, and “China has seemingly ignored … the evidence, ignored the facts”.

“It’s totally against the type of commitments they’ve made, not only to Australia, but to other nations.

“The problem for China is that the perception they are creating is that trading with China is a high-risk proposition.

“These type of practices … will only be of long-term detriment to them.”

Image: Getty