4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

China’s wine sanctions will hurt them more than us, Trade Minister says

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Anti-dumping DutiesChinainternational relationsSIMON BIRMINGHAMTradeWine
Article image for China’s wine sanctions will hurt them more than us, Trade Minister says

China is planning to enforce massive tariffs on the Australian wine industry amid crumbling relations between the two countries.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced the anti-dumping duties will range from 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent, which could double or triple the cost of Australian wine.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Scott Emerson the decision is unjustified, and “China has seemingly ignored … the evidence, ignored the facts”.

“It’s totally against the type of commitments they’ve made, not only to Australia, but to other nations.

“The problem for China is that the perception they are creating is that trading with China is a high-risk proposition.

“These type of practices … will only be of long-term detriment to them.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaBusinessNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873