Children of migrants do better in school than English-speaking students
Children of migrants are outperforming English-speaking students in writing and spelling.
Last year’s NAPLAN results show children from non-English speaking backgrounds performed better than other students in almost every grade.
Mark Latham tells Ben Fordham a family’s work ethic is behind the results.
“Parents who read books to their children when they’re young, parents who take an interest in the homework… those students do a lot better.
“I applaud families, mainly from Chinese, Indian, other Asian backgrounds, who work their backside off to get good school results… I think it’s fantastic and we can all learn a lot from that.”
Image: Getty/Jeff J Mitchell