4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Childish’: Opposition calls for political..

‘Childish’: Opposition calls for political blame game to stop

9 hours ago
​Spencer Howson
Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates
Article image for ‘Childish’: Opposition calls for political blame game to stop

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates says she wants the blame game to stop over the vaccine rollout between the Queensland government and federal government.

The state government has agued a lack of supply is coming from Canberra.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Brisbane may not have needed to go into the three day snap lockdown if the government had delivered the 4 million doses they had promised.

Ms Bates said “people just wanted the jabs in their arms”.

“It’s childish,” she said.

“Queenslanders don’t want to see politicians from Queensland squabbling with politicians from Canberra, they just want to get the vaccine rollout happening.

“Steven Miles is an embarrassment to all Queenslanders.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

​Spencer Howson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873