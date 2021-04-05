‘Childish’: Opposition calls for political blame game to stop

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates says she wants the blame game to stop over the vaccine rollout between the Queensland government and federal government.

The state government has agued a lack of supply is coming from Canberra.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Brisbane may not have needed to go into the three day snap lockdown if the government had delivered the 4 million doses they had promised.

Ms Bates said “people just wanted the jabs in their arms”.

“It’s childish,” she said.

“Queenslanders don’t want to see politicians from Queensland squabbling with politicians from Canberra, they just want to get the vaccine rollout happening.

“Steven Miles is an embarrassment to all Queenslanders.”

