4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Childcare system labelled ‘appalling’ amid..

Childcare system labelled ‘appalling’ amid call for universal scheme

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
childcareJay Weatherill

A campaign launched by Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation is lobbying for an overhaul of Australia’s childcare system.

The ‘Thrive by Five’ campaign advocates for a universal funding model, designed to ensure no child is left behind by out of pocket costs.

Former South Australian premier and ‘Thrive by Five’ CEO Jay Weatherill told Scott Emerson the current system “has really been set up as a child minding service”.

There’s a strong scientific case to be made for the importance of early education, he said.

“About 18 per cent of the services aren’t meeting quality standards.

“When you realise how important those first five years are, that’s an appalling thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEducationLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873