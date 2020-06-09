Childcare operators welcome move back to old scheme

Childcares centres are welcoming the government’s “safety net” to transition back to the old funding model.

Education Minister Dan Tehan was met with criticism by some parents after announcing the government would pull the pin on the free childcare model on July 12.

President of Australian Childcare Alliance NSW Lyn Connolly told Mark Levy it had been a challenging time for operators but there was support available to ensure centres don’t collapse.

“Our childcare centres hold the economy of this country in our hands,” she said.

“Without support centres would have closed.

“Many of our members have been calling to go back to CCS (child care subsidy).”

She welcomed the transition back to the old system, including the government’s promise to pay childcare services 25 per cent of their fee revenue during the transition period.

“It’s a step back to normal but with some support there as well.

“I think having the 25 per cent there is a safety net.”

