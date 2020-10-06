Childcare and social housing on Labor’s Budget wishlist

Federal Labor will agitate for cost of living relief in the wake of tonight’s 2020 Federal Budget announcement.

Oxley MP Milton Dick acknowledged Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is struggling to be heard in recent times, but told Scott Emerson there are several issues he’s paying close attention to.

“I’ll be certainly looking for … some relief for issues in social housing and also childcare.

“They’re two big issues we need some major thinking on; I think [Mr Albanese] needs a plan, which he’s been banging on about.”

Image: Getty