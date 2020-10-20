Child abuse advocates outraged over serial offender’s chance at freedom

Convicted pedophile Douglas Brian Jackway will make his seventh bid for freedom next week, and advocates are horrified by the threat of his release.

Jackway raped a 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl in the 90s and is currently serving an indefinite sentence.

Psychiatrists will give evidence at his hearing that he is at moderate or low risk of reoffending.

Child protection organisation Bravehearts fought to introduce the legislation Jackway is currently imprisoned under, and founder Hetty Johnson was furious that he will soon be before the courts again.

She told Scott Emerson taxpayers should not be bearing the cost of defending a man she said will never be a safe member of the community.

“Jackway has been hurting and sexually assaulting … since he was 14 years old.

“He will never be safe to be released, ever.

“I have respect for psychologists, [but] seriously, bring him home [to] live with you! Are you going to take that chance?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty