Charity pleads for community help as women await life-saving legislation

Domestic violence charity Hearts of Purple is calling for volunteers after another woman was allegedly murdered by her estranged partner.

Neil Breen said coercive control legislation promised by the Palaszczuk government is “all too slow”.

“The Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll sat in this studio with me.

“She was in shock and heartbroken that Doreen Langham hadn’t been looked after, that she’d been to the police over and over, and now, a couple of months later, the same thing has happened.”

In the interim, Neil believes charities focused on domestic violence are especially significant.

“We need to collaborate, educate, training and funding,” Hearts of Purple CEO Michelle Beattie said.

“We need volunteers to come and help us so we can get back onto the frontline and get out there and start working in the community.”

