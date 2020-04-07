Charities plead for more assistance in JobKeeper package

The $130 billion JobKeeper package is expected to pass parliament today but charities are asking to be included fairly into the wage subsidy.

The JobKeeper plan has been tweaked to allow charities to qualify if they had a revenue drop of 15 per cent rather than 30 per cent.

Labor will support the bill but the Shadow Minister for Charity Andrew Leigh says major charities are calling for grant income to be excluded from revenue calculations.

Labor MP Andrew Leigh tells Alan Jones there are over a million people in charities that could be affected.

“Donations, their early childhood revenue, has crated, that means you’ve got charities that are doing domestic violence work, suicide prevention, dealing with the homeless, who we need now more than ever.

“Charities are to our community what banks are to our financial sector, absolutely critical when we’re under stress.”

