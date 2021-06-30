Chaos for NRL and AFL fixtures amid state lockdowns and rising COVID-19 cases

Both the NRL and AFL have been forced to come up with contingency plans for games this weekend as the nation grapples with COVID-19 outbreaks across the country.

The Brisbane Lions, West Coast Eagles, Gold Coast Suns and Fremantle Dockers have all relocated to Melbourne.

Football Manager of the Brisbane Lions, Danny Daly, says they were waiting for more information.

The Lions were due to take on the Crows on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

“We are still unsure where game is going to be played this weekend, we are just waiting for the AFL to announce what the fixture will look like,” he told Bill McDonald.

It’s since been reported that both the Crows and Port Adelaide players are flying into Melbourne this evening on a charter flight, after South Australia recorded five new cases.

In the NRL, the Brisbane Broncos are due to play the Cronulla Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

ASM Global’s General Manager of Suncorp Stadium, Alan Graham, said they were watching the developments and “anxiously awaiting” updates.

