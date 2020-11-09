Changes to the Queensland border pass system explained

Tomorrow’s changes to the border pass system are aimed at reducing police officers’ reliance on travellers’ honesty.

From Tuesday, pass applicants will no longer need to navigate to the correct online form: the appropriate pass will automatically be selected based on the information provided.

Travellers will need to upload supporting documents, and are encouraged to carry hard copies in case of a system error.

Existing border pass holders do not need to re-apply, as all valid passes will continue to be honoured.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told Scott Emerson while the application process will still take around three days, the upgrade is a much-needed one.

“Back in March when we stood this up we did it within a few days, so the border pass system that we’ve had in place since then is pretty rudimentary.

“This is about providing the appropriate documentation upfront and getting it approved before you come.”

Image: Nine News