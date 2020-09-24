4BC
Changes to the 4 sqm rule as Queensland records no new cases

4 hours ago
National Nine News

More restrictions will be eased in Queensland from October 1 as the state records no new cases of coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the outdoor density cap will increase from one person per 4 sqm to one per 2 sqm.

Gathering limits can now increase from 500 to 1000 as long as organisers have a COVIDSafe checklist.

Stadium capacities will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

There are five active coronavirus cases in the state.

 

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
NewsQLD
