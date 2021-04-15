4BC
Chances are you’ve faced trauma. Here’s what to do next.

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Chances are you’ve faced trauma. Here’s what to do next.

Research psychologist Dr Sarah Woodhouse has offered a word of comfort to everyday Aussies with new book You’re Not Broken.

She told Deborah Knight trauma is far more common than people would expect.

“Trauma in its purest form is a reaction … to any experience that makes us feel overwhelmed, threatened and out of control.

“We’ve all experienced it, we all carry some form of trauma, we’ve all moved through the reaction at some point in our lives.

Dr Woodhouse has one major piece of advice: “begin to pause, acknowledge and allow their feelings”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

