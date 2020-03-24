4BC
Champion swimmer throws support behind Olympic Games postponement

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Michael KlimTokyo 2020

The push to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is gathering steam, with swimmer Michael Klim the latest to support the call.

The two-time gold medal winner admitted moving the event to 2021 would be a huge setback for many athletes.

“Sometimes we pick our window, and our whole career is just to represent our country that one time.”

However, with many athletes unable to train or even qualify for the Games, he tells Deborah Knight “postponing them would be the right move, for sure.”

Mr Klim has even been affected himself, with the ceremony for his induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame cancelled due to the pandemic.

“A lot of the major countries won’t even be able to fill an Olympic team.

“I think it’s inevitable we’ll get the announcement that the Olympics will be shifted to next year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Quinn Rooney

 

