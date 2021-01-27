4BC
Challenging youth driving culture may be missing link to reducing road toll

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Australian road tollROAD SAFETY
Article image for Challenging youth driving culture may be missing link to reducing road toll

Dialogue over youth road safety has reopened following the horror Alexandra Hills crash on Australia Day, with many asking how the tragedy might have been prevented.

Founder of You Choose Youth Road Safety, Peter McGuinness, said the understanding the culture surrounding youths on the road needs to be revisited.

“These things are not a part of growing up,” he told Neil Breen.

“The idea that you can break the law … on public roads and put people at risk is absolute nonsense.”

Mr McGuinness said this could be started by challenging the idea bad driving is tantamount to bad luck.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
