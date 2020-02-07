CEOs hit the streets for The Big Issue’s ‘Vendor Week’

More than 80 leaders from some of the country’s biggest businesses have donned red caps and satchels for charity newspaper The Big Issue’s CEO Selling campaign.

Bank Australia’s Managing Director Damien Walsh, Sydney Swans Chief Executive Tom Harley, and former Labor Party deputy Tanya Plibersek are among the familiar faces standing on street corners in the iconic yellow fluoro vests.

The Big Issue has sold 13 million copies since 1996, editor Amy Hetherington tells Deborah Knight.

She says the ‘Vendor Week’ edition highlights the personal stories of the homeless and disadvantaged people who sell the magazine.

“They’re out there day-in-day-out, working really hard to improve their circumstances.”

Available until Sunday (9 February), the special edition costs just $9. Profits go straight into the vendor’s pocket, and now it’s easier than ever.

“Our vendors also now take tap-and-go payments as well, it’s not just cash. They’ve moved into the cashless, digital age.”

Image: Twitter/The Big Issue