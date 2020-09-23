4BC
Centrelink denies magnitude of millionaire JobSeeker loophole

2 mins ago
Deborah Knight
CentrelinkHank JongenJobSeeker

The Services Australia General Manager has dismissed claims more than 3,600 millionaires have been claiming JobSeeker payments.

The asset test was suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News.com.au revealed 3,600 millionaires claimed unemployment benefits after the asset test was waived.

“Sorry if I chuckle,” Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen told Deborah Knight.

“We don’t know where that figure’s come from.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaMoneyNews
