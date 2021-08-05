Centrelink boss explains ‘the best way to claim’ COVID-19 financial support

Residents in the eleven local government areas currently in lockdown can access Commonwealth financial support from Saturday.

Centrelink will pay $750 per week to those who have lost 20 hours or more of work, and $450 under 20 hours, commencing August 8.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen shared with Neil Breen “the best way to claim”.

“You can’t start claiming until 8am tomorrow. Please don’t try and sneak in an early claim, because we won’t assess it.

“What you can do now … is create a MyGov account.

“Once you’ve done that, tomorrow you go to MyGov on the very front page, ‘Government Support for Coronavirus’, you click on that, and you follow the prompts that apply to you.

“It is the fastest, quickest way to claim.”

Image: Getty