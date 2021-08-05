Centrelink boss’ advice for families affected by childcare subsidy debt recovery

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen has advised parents how their Centrelink debt can be reconsidered.

Thousands of Australian families have been blindsided by letters demanding they repay overpaid childcare subsidies.

Mr Jongen told Deborah Knight recipients have had “significant warnings” about the deadline, and should follow the instructions as matter of urgency.

“Don’t ignore the letters, don’t ignore the attempts we’ve made to contact you in order to do that balancing.

“Lodge your tax return for 2018-19, because once that happens tax will provide us with the information and we may be able to reconsider that debt.”

Image: Nine News