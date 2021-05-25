4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Celestial event to appear in Australian skies for first time in two decades

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Super blood moon
Article image for Celestial event to appear in Australian skies for first time in two decades

A rare ‘super blood moon’ will be visible in Australian skies tonight for the first time in two decades. 

The double celestial event will feature a super moon, when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, and a blood moon, which is caused by a total lunar eclipse.

The last true super blood moon was in 2001 and the next is not predicted to happen until October 2033.

Astrophysicist Jonti Horner told Neil Breen so long as you can see the moon, you will see the event.

Press PLAY below to hear the peak viewing time and location tonight 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873