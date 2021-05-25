Celestial event to appear in Australian skies for first time in two decades

A rare ‘super blood moon’ will be visible in Australian skies tonight for the first time in two decades.

The double celestial event will feature a super moon, when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, and a blood moon, which is caused by a total lunar eclipse.

The last true super blood moon was in 2001 and the next is not predicted to happen until October 2033.

#SuperBloodMoon Wednesday!🔭🌕🌑🔴🌑🌕

Check local details for the start of the May 26 lunar eclipse. Max eclipse begins ~4am PT (7a ET/11a GMT). Best viewing is along the Pacific Rim – western parts of the Americas, Australia, New Zealand & Eastern Asia. https://t.co/wG6U82dY5c pic.twitter.com/nGA24q5gx8 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) May 25, 2021

Astrophysicist Jonti Horner told Neil Breen so long as you can see the moon, you will see the event.

Image: Getty