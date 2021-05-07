4BC
Cedar Creek residents forced to hike hills to make phone calls

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
cedar creekPETER DUTTON
Article image for Cedar Creek residents forced to hike hills to make phone calls

Cedar Creek residents are frustrated by ongoing mobile blackspots, forcing them to scale a hill in order to get phone reception.

Fleur and Paul live in the area, and regularly have to drive twelve minutes to what is dubbed ‘Telephone Hill’ to make calls.

They phoned Scott Emerson from the side of a road, unable to make a call from home.

“There’s just such poor reception, in fact, a lot of the time, no reception at our property,” Fleur said.

“People can’t make phone calls to receive help, so it’s as simple as that: we really do need to get the mobile phone coverage sorted.”

Press PLAY below to hear Fleur and Paul describe their regular hikes to Telephone Hill

Earlier, Scott spoke to the Peter Dutton, the Member for Dickson, where Cedar Creek is located.

“Are you aware of this issue? Anything you can do to help them out?” Scott asked.

“Yes, I hope we can because we’ve been able to help out a lot of other areas in a similar situation that need blackspot funding.”

Ironically, Mr Dutton’s phone line was breaking up as he spoke to Scott.

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Dutton’s response 

Image: Supplied 

