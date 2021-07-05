4BC
CCTV | Police on hunt for alleged jewel thief

2 hours ago
A man who allegedly stole a number of jewellery pieces from a Beenleigh store last month remains on the run from police. 

Around 1.50pm on June 19, the man entered the Main Street store, and can be seen trying on items at the jewellery counter.

Police allege he scrambled from the store with multiple necklaces, bracelets and pendants.

He was seen leaving the scene in a white Suzuki wagon driven by another person.

Investigations indicate the man had attended the store the day prior, and spent a “considerable amount of time” viewing items.

CCTV footage of the crime has been released as police seek public assistance to identify the man.

