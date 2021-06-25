CCTV | Murder suspects appear to track victim weeks before death

Police investigating the murder of bikie Shane Bowden have released CCTV footage of two suspects as part of an appeal for information from the public.

They say the footage shows the suspects placing a GPS tracking device on Bowden’s car three weeks before his murder.

Investigations indicate multiple suspects conducted physical and technical surveillance of Bowden’s address and car in the days leading up to his death.

Police believe the suspects captured by CCTV footage drove past Bowden’s address multiple times and parked in the same vacant allotment used by offenders to wait for Bowden on the night of his murder.

Two people can be seen walking toward Bowden’s black BMW, where one lies on the ground at the rear of the car and the other stands guard.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may recognise these vehicles or knows the identity of the two suspects to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

Image: Queensland Police Service