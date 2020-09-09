‘Catastrophic day’ in Ipswich as meatworks sheds hundreds of jobs

The JobKeeper program is once again under fire as 600 jobs have been axed at the country’s largest meat processing facility, JBS Dinmore near Ipswich.

Local federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann told Scott Emerson “it’s a catastrophic day for the local economy, but a devastating day for these local families and the individuals concerned.”

“It really is … one of the saddest days we’ve had in Ipswich for a very long time.”

The company’s ineligibility for JobKeeper payments, he said, has led to this crisis and JBS is again pleading for government assistance.

“We’ve got the company and the union both saying the same thing on this issue.”

Image: JBS Australia