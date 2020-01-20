4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Catastrophe declared after hail causes..

Catastrophe declared after hail causes significant damage across Australia

10 hours ago
CHRIS SMITH
Campbell FullerINSURANCE

Insurance claims across Australia have spiked after a horror few months of disasters and wild weather.

Bushfires, flooding and hail have lashed the country, resulting in loss of life and devastating damage to property.

Just yesterday, hail the size of golf balls fell in Canberra and southern Sydney.

Campbell Fuller from the Insurance Council of Australia tells Chris Smith the recent hail storms have caused significant damage.

“The number of claims has been enough for us to declare a catastrophe, so as of last night… [there are] 15,000 claims from Melbourne, the ACT and that adjoining part of NSW.

“The hail storm that hit southeast Queensland in November has already hit $166 million in insurance losses.”

He also confirms you will be covered for hail damage if your car is comprehensively insured and you have home building insurance.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED

Hail thrashes Parliament House as severe storm heads for Sydney

CHRIS SMITH
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.