Catastrophe declared after hail causes significant damage across Australia

Insurance claims across Australia have spiked after a horror few months of disasters and wild weather.

Bushfires, flooding and hail have lashed the country, resulting in loss of life and devastating damage to property.

Just yesterday, hail the size of golf balls fell in Canberra and southern Sydney.

WEATHER | Hail has hit Gymea in the Sutherland Shire with listener Andrew sending in a photo of this “whopper”! pic.twitter.com/xpWIxHE2UT — 2GB 873 (@2GB873) January 20, 2020

Campbell Fuller from the Insurance Council of Australia tells Chris Smith the recent hail storms have caused significant damage.

“The number of claims has been enough for us to declare a catastrophe, so as of last night… [there are] 15,000 claims from Melbourne, the ACT and that adjoining part of NSW.

“The hail storm that hit southeast Queensland in November has already hit $166 million in insurance losses.”

He also confirms you will be covered for hail damage if your car is comprehensively insured and you have home building insurance.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED