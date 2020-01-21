Career change: Olympian Jana Pittman fulfills ‘life-long dream’

Dual-Olympian Jana Pittman has tackled a new challenge and followed a different path to the one she is renowned for.

The former world champion athlete has begun her medical career at Blacktown Hospital alongside almost 130 other junior doctors.

Over the next 12 months, Ms Pittman will rotate through the emergency department, surgery and general medicine.

The 37-year-old tells Deborah Knight it’s something she’s been passionate about for a long time.

“I think I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I could walk.

“It’s been a life-long dream.

“I really love just sitting down and being with that patient and actually talking through his or her journey.”

Image: Getty/Mark Dadswell