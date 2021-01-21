4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The popular choice for Aussies looking to explore their own backyard

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
CaravanningQLD Tourism
Article image for The popular choice for Aussies looking to explore their own backyard

The caravanning industry is experiencing a boon as Australians look to explore their own backyard and beyond.

Without the option of international travel, there’s been an increase in interest in caravanning holidays, the industry says.

Glen Gall, the director and co-owner of third generation family business Kedron Caravans in Brisbane, said they were very mindful that many in the tourism industry were hurting.

But it was positive to see people looking to explore closer to home.

“It is truly is the busiest season we have ever seen,” he said.

“I think the positive side is … there’s been a huge amount of people wanting to head out and see all the spots Australia has to offer.

“It is fantastic to see people discovering their own country.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleMoneyNewsNSWQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873