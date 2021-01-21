The popular choice for Aussies looking to explore their own backyard

The caravanning industry is experiencing a boon as Australians look to explore their own backyard and beyond.

Without the option of international travel, there’s been an increase in interest in caravanning holidays, the industry says.

Glen Gall, the director and co-owner of third generation family business Kedron Caravans in Brisbane, said they were very mindful that many in the tourism industry were hurting.

But it was positive to see people looking to explore closer to home.

“It is truly is the busiest season we have ever seen,” he said.

“I think the positive side is … there’s been a huge amount of people wanting to head out and see all the spots Australia has to offer.

“It is fantastic to see people discovering their own country.”

